Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.39% of Nextdecade worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,493. The firm has a market cap of $584.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Nextdecade Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

