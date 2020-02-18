Nexty (NTY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Nexty coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $81,337.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

