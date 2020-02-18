NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $374,890.00 and approximately $1,574.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,610,039 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

