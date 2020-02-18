Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $834,984.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003527 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market cap of $834,984.00 and approximately $1,957.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00066717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,085.60 or 0.99546260 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00085374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000473 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

