Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,944.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,821.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

