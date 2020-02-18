Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Bitrue. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $487,559.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,001,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Ethfinex, Koinex, Zebpay, BITBOX, WazirX, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, CoinBene and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

