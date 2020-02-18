NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $769.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025781 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006394 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

