Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. Nutrien also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 2,469,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

