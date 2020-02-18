NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,265,002.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $45,970,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,993.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,562.02 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,879.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,708.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

