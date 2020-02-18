Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 369.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.30% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 161,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $677.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

