OAX Achieves Market Cap of $5.01 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $488,520.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

