ODEM One Day Volume Reaches $813,790.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $813,790.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

