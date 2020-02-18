OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,428 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

