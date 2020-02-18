OKCash (OK) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $4,431.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043148 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00088462 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,200.08 or 1.00616374 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000471 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,004,797 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

