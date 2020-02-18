Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00013315 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $758,965.00 and $331.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00756638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,842 coins and its circulating supply is 562,526 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

