Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay Sells 2,099 Shares

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.65, for a total value of C$131,510.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,441.67.

TSE:OTEX traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.08. Open Text Corp has a one year low of C$49.32 and a one year high of C$63.43.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

