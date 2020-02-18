Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $586,357.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $586,357.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01134121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00208739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004571 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.