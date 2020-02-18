Ouroboros (OURO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $16,530.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 14,976,803 coins and its circulating supply is 7,422,147 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

