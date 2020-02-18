PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.14 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

