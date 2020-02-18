Palladium Partners LLC Buys 249 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded up $16.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,944.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

