Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $180,660.00 and $10,370.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,133,073 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

