Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Parsley Energy worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 238,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.