PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.40 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $929,787.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,540.06 or 0.15202463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

