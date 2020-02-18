Paxos Standard Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $209.08 million and approximately $429.31 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinsuper, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 209,406,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,405,987 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Bittrex, BCEX, SouthXchange, BW.com, Bitfinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bit-Z, CoinBene, DigiFinex, BigONE, Coinbit, Bitrue, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, HitBTC, C2CX, Crex24, ZB.COM, OKEx, BitMax, TOKOK, Iquant, BitMart, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Hotbit, WazirX, Binance, Coinall, Sistemkoin, ABCC, CoinPlace, OKCoin, MXC, CoinEx and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

