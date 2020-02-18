Peerplays (PPY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,981.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $205,981.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

