Pendal Group Ltd Has $19.52 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,944.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

