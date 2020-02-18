Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $1.84 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03058665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00150559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

