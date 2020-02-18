Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.12

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Phore has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $33,347.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007227 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,143,311 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

