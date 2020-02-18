PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $255.01 million and $4.49 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

