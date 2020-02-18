POA Network (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance and Ethfinex. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

