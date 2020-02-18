Point View Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,896,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

