Polis (POLIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,012.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007964 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $19,012.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,584,461 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.