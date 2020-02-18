POPCHAIN Market Cap Achieves $953,529.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $953,529.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, GDAC and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

