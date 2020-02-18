PopularCoin Market Cap Reaches $108,748.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $108,748.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00759679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00066717 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005139 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,996,157,206 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

