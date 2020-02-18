PotCoin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $1,830.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,126.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02770474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.04112272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00848428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00642314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,308,962 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.