Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

