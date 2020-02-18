Project Pai (PAI) Reaches Market Cap of $34.22 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, Bitfinex and HBUS. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 6% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $34.22 million and $2.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,654,507,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,901,062 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, BitForex, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

