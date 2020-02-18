Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Propy has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

