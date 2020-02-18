Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.