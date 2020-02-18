Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $53.50 million and $3.90 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,308,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.