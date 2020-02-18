Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $14.80 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $67.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $14.80 or 0.00146019 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.57 or 0.03062393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00150849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

