QunQun Market Cap Reaches $4.31 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $263,067.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

