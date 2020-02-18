Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $1.68 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009075 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.