Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $16.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.71. 1,885,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,944.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,821.05. The company has a market cap of $1,069.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

