Raven Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $810.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $321,572.00 and $810.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.03061359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

