RED Trading Up 22% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 22% higher against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $562,111.00 and approximately $96,889.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00756488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000317 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.