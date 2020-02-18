Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after acquiring an additional 797,413 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after acquiring an additional 311,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE REG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. 40,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

