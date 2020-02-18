Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.65. 10,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

