Remme (REM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,987.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and Kuna. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $173,987.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00482252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.19 or 0.06240354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00069018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

