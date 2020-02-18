Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

